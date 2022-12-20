Two East Tenn. animal shelters gifted $15K each from local business

Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville presented $30,000 to two East Tennessee animal shelters Tuesday...
Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville presented $30,000 to two East Tennessee animal shelters Tuesday morning.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters were gifted thousands of dollars by Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville ahead of the holidays.

Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, received $15,000 each from the local car dealership Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the organizations said the money was especially helpful this time of year due to animals entering the shelter to avoid the frigid temperatures and struggling pet owners seeking assistance.

However, this wasn’t the first time Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville donated to the animal shelters. In July 2022, the car dealership gifted the organizations $10,000 each to support ending pet homelessness and promoting animal welfare.

The dealership accumulates donations through Benzie’s Friends, a program that collects a percentage of recent sales for charitable causes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

