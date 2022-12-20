Vol defense out to disprove doubters in Orange Bowl

Defensive staff and players met with the media Tuesday and relayed how much it means to be playing in a New Year’s Six game.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bowl practice continues for No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers this week in preparation for the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30.

Redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Bryson Eason commended the team for the commitment and intensity the Vols are showing in getting geared up for the Tigers when he took the podium after practice Tuesday.

“The way we prepare and how we go about the practice to prepare to play this game,” Eason said on the goals of bowl practice. “I feel like everybody is dialed in and focusing, and we’re ready to have a big game and show the world what it is. We are blessed to be in this opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl. I feel like a lot of the guys are excited and ready.”

Tennessee is making its first-ever appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl during the College Football Playoff era. The team’s Orange Bowl appearance is its first since Peyton Manning’s senior season on Jan. 2, 1998.

“It just says that we’re moving in the right direction moving forward for the years to come and the guys that coming in behind us,” Eason said. “Just trying to strive and move forward and be one of the best teams in the country moving forward. Just blessed to be there, like I said.”

Tennessee goes for its first 11-win season since 2001 when it clashes with Clemson on Dec. 30 at 8:00 p.m.

