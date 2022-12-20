WATCH: 1940s facility at National Security Complex demolished

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.

Crews finished demolishing the buildings last year but have been focused on tearing up the expansive building foundations.

The Biology Complex dated back to the 1940s and originally consisted of 11 buildings.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Energy said it was originally built for recovering uranium from process streams. However, the complex was later used for research in genetics and radiation.

The complex was shut down in 2002 due to its deteriorated structural condition, according to DOE officials.

The demolition project involved clearing away facilities that spanned 330,000 square feet and stood up to six stories tall. Workers also removed 3.5 million pounds of asbestos and waste from the deteriorating 1940s-era facilities prior to their teardown

The 18 acres that were cleared will now be used for the new Lithium Processing Facility.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.