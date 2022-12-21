KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps

Todd Gilbert with KARM said there is a little more urgency this holiday weekend to keep people warm, considering the dangerously low temps.
For starters, KARM is asking people to donate hoodies and coats for people in need.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of the arctic air this weekend, staff members at the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission are preparing to take in hundreds of people without a home, providing a safe place to keep them warm.

Todd Gilbert with KARM said there is a little more urgency this holiday weekend to keep people warm, considering the dangerously low temps.

For starters, KARM is asking people to donate hoodies and coats for people in need.

“Our outreach team members are going to go out to the camps on Christmas night making sure they have good food and making sure they have items that they need. We’re gonna be handing out gifts with like hoodies,” said Gilbert.

Historically, KARM has always provided a warming shelter when the weather gets dangerously cold, and this weekend is no different.

With high temperatures only reaching the teens, KARM is urging the community to help usher in people living on the streets, as they fear that some could potentially die with the frigid weather.

“If you see someone out in the streets what I would encourage you to do if you’re concerned they’re in immediate danger is call 911, and let them know where you’ve seen the person. They may be experiencing hypothermia. Express your concern. If you see someone who seems to be doing okay, but you’re concerned about them, call KARM. 865-673-6540, let us know you’ve seen somebody and we will get our outreach members to go out there to make sure they’re okay,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert shared that KARM is planning to resume its annual Christmas dinner this weekend, they’re expecting to have anywhere between 300-400 people.

According to the CDC, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

KARM opens the warming shelter when the temperatures feel like 40 degrees or below.

People can drop off hoodies and other donations at KARM located at 418 N. Broadway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

(Source: VideoBlocks)
Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say
Priscila Mota and Santos Lang.
Couple charged with attempted murder of infant daughter
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches...
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast