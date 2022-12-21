KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of the arctic air this weekend, staff members at the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission are preparing to take in hundreds of people without a home, providing a safe place to keep them warm.

Todd Gilbert with KARM said there is a little more urgency this holiday weekend to keep people warm, considering the dangerously low temps.

For starters, KARM is asking people to donate hoodies and coats for people in need.

“Our outreach team members are going to go out to the camps on Christmas night making sure they have good food and making sure they have items that they need. We’re gonna be handing out gifts with like hoodies,” said Gilbert.

Historically, KARM has always provided a warming shelter when the weather gets dangerously cold, and this weekend is no different.

With high temperatures only reaching the teens, KARM is urging the community to help usher in people living on the streets, as they fear that some could potentially die with the frigid weather.

“If you see someone out in the streets what I would encourage you to do if you’re concerned they’re in immediate danger is call 911, and let them know where you’ve seen the person. They may be experiencing hypothermia. Express your concern. If you see someone who seems to be doing okay, but you’re concerned about them, call KARM. 865-673-6540, let us know you’ve seen somebody and we will get our outreach members to go out there to make sure they’re okay,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert shared that KARM is planning to resume its annual Christmas dinner this weekend, they’re expecting to have anywhere between 300-400 people.

According to the CDC, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

KARM opens the warming shelter when the temperatures feel like 40 degrees or below.

People can drop off hoodies and other donations at KARM located at 418 N. Broadway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.