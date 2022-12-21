Couple charged with attempted murder of infant daughter

The content of this story may be disturbing for some viewers. Reader discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother and her boyfriend were charged with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her 9-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son, according to Metro Police.

Priscila Mota, 20, was arrested at her apartment on Bell Road by Youth Services and South Precinct Community Field Intelligence Team detectives. She was booked on a $175,000 bond.

Mota’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Santos Lang, was also arrested on Tuesday evening in Smyrna.

He is being held without bond pending a hearing.

According to police, the baby girl was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on Dec. 13 and was found unresponsive.

She also had a bruised and swollen shut left eye, multiple skull fractures, collarbone fractures, a subdural hematoma, and subdural hemorrhages.

Doctors reported the injuries to be consistent with severe child abuse.

During the investigation, Mota told officials her daughter fell from a bed between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and that she left the child in her room until 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. the next morning.

She said the infant was unresponsive and called 911 around 11 a.m. on the 13th.

Lang told detectives that Mota locked herself in a room with the baby on the 12th before she finally emerged.

Lang allegedly told officials he smoked marijuana with Mota and they fell asleep and found the baby unresponsive the next day.

Mota’s two-year-old son also had scratches to his face, a welt on his back and a severe diaper rash causing his skin to peel.

Police said the son was removed from Mota’s custody in 2021 and should not have been in the home with her.

