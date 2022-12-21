Dozens of athletes across East Tennessee take talents to next level

Athletes from across the state will becoming a part of Vol nation.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period and dozens of athletes across East Tennessee put pen to paper to take their talents to the next level.

KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC:

The day started in Knoxville, where Catholic represented three athletes ready to embark on a new journey.

Trevor Duncan will stay home in Rocky Top as he signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) with the University of Tennessee.

His decision was a long time in the making, but he credited UT’s defensive line coach Rodney Garner for helping him make this decision.

“He helped develop me the best I think, out of any other choices. Going to the SEC has always been a dream. The SEC is probably the best in college football so that really helps,” Duncan said.

Brock Taylor will also be playing for an SEC school, in-state rival Vanderbilt. There, he will be a kicker and punter.

Rounding out the group, Blair Cherry will continue her volleyball career at nearby Carson Newman.

POWELL:

Over in Powell, a pair of panthers made it official with the college of their choice.

The dynamic duo of Jordyn Potts and Ayden Greene are off to the next level.

QB1 Potts won’t be going too far, as he’s taking his talents to Tennessee Tech. Potts completed 63 percent of his passes, throwing for 28 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions.

On the other hand, his wide receiver is heading east to Virginia Tech.

Greene ended his senior season with 66 catches for over a thousand yards and 19 receptions. He also accounted for 39 tackles and 3 interceptions playing both ways.

Both guys who started their high school careers as JV All-Stars are collegiate athletes.

Potts said, “I’m just really excited to be here. I’ve been dreaming about this for a while now, and now I can finally say I found a home, and I’m going to college for free.”

Greene added, “From day one when I went there a year and a half ago I knew these people really want me, they’re good people, they support me, they call me all the time, they keep me in the loop. So definitely the people.”

Both will join their teams this January to get a head start with their new teams.

Greene isn’t the only East Tennessean calling Virginia Tech home.

ALCOA:

Out at Alcoa, Lance Williams put pen to paper to officially become a Hokie. The three-star offensive lineman is taking his talents to the division one level.

While a star on the gridiron winning 4 state titles, he was also a force on the mat for the wrestling team, winning two heavyweight titles.

Now, he’s excited to get this next chapter started.

“But I know it’s going to be a challenge, there are some big ole guys up there,” said Williams. “But I’m working hard and I’m getting myself ready. And now that I’ve met the coaches and they’ve come here and we’ve got good relations, I can’t wait to get up there.”

Joining Williams on stage is 4-star offensive lineman Bubba Jefferies who’s heading to the Midwest to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

