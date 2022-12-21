Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!

The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Johnson Christmas Light display in Knoxville has been lighting up the night since 2005. Tune your radio to 91.5 FM for the synchronized music. It runs on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Johnson Christmas Light display is located at 4901 Fragrant Cloud Lane.

Listen to the Lights is another synchronized light show in Knoxville. You can watch the lights dance to music by tuning your radio to 93.7 FM. Shows start daily at 6 p.m. The light show continues through January 6th at 929 Oak Haven Road.

In west Knoxville, an entire neighborhood has plenty of houses decorated for Christmas. In the Gray Eagle Springs subdivision, you’ll see houses decked out in lights but one you’ll notice the most is probably the Marlowe’s home on Gray Eagle Lane. Lights come on around 5:30 p.m. every night and turn off around 11 p.m. The entire neighborhood also collects canned goods donations for Second Harvest. The lights will be up through the new year.

