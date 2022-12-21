Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus.

As deputies were on their way to the area, the caller said the man got into the school bus and drove away.

Deputies were able to find the bus about 20 minutes later with 34-year-old Matthew Heuple inside.

Heuple stopped the bus and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Heuple is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

Two high school football coaches and a player have been charged in connection with hazing...
2 high school coaches, 1 player facing hazing charges, ending school’s football season
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
Two high school football coaches and a player have been charged in connection with hazing...
2 high school coaches, 1 player facing hazing charges, ending school's football season
Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England...
Rob Gronkowski makes surprise Christmas visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’