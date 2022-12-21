Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village.

Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas.

She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all.

Inside the bags were bonus checks, and all employees got the last two weeks of the year off with pay.

She says it’s always been a dream to own a childcare center, and she wanted to do something to thank them for making her dreams come true.

What greater expectation could the teachers have?

