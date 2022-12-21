Menorah car parade to celebrate Hanukkah

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will light a giant menorah at the end of the parade.
A brigade of menorah lit cars made their way around Tallahassee for the fourth night of Hanukah.
A brigade of menorah lit cars made their way around Tallahassee for the fourth night of Hanukah.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car menorah parade will be bringing some Hanukkah joy to downtown Knoxville on Wednesday night.

The parade will be free of charge and will leave the Knoxville Jewish Day School at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., all of the cars will arrive at World’s Fair Park where Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will light a giant menorah.

