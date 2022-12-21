Menorah car parade to celebrate Hanukkah

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car menorah parade will be bringing some Hanukkah joy to downtown Knoxville on Wednesday night.

The parade will be free of charge and will leave the Knoxville Jewish Day School at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., all of the cars will arrive at World’s Fair Park where Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will light a giant menorah.

