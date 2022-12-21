Ole Smoky donates $50k to Family Resource Center

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - One group that tries to keep children from going to school hungry was almost out of money until Wednesday.

Family Resource Center officials said they were down to their last $1,500 until Ole Smoky Moonshine stepped up with a $50,000 donation.

The center identifies the needs of children in Cocke County and helps solve those problems. The director said she could pay a power bill or help with gas money to simply get to school.

The biggest need she said is kids without food at home.

“I was really worried back when we came from break. I was getting low on cash. I was about in panic mode. I thought we’re going to have to do can food drive,” said Diana samples, director of The Family Resource Center.

This is the second year Ole Smoky made this donation for a two-year total of $100,000.

Ole Smoky employs about 400 people at their Cocke County facility in Newport.

“Ole Smoky has decided to reinvest in the community which it represents. We have such a great workforce in Sevier and Cocke Counties. A vast majority of them come from over here in Cocke County,” said Michael McCarter with Ole Smoky Moonshine.

Ole Smoky donated $50,000 to The Family Resource Center in Cocke County. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.