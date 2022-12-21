Ole Smoky donates $50k to Family Resource Center

The Cocke County Family Resource Center said they were down to their last $1,500 before the donation from Ole Smoky Moonshine.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - One group that tries to keep children from going to school hungry was almost out of money until Wednesday.

Family Resource Center officials said they were down to their last $1,500 until Ole Smoky Moonshine stepped up with a $50,000 donation.

The center identifies the needs of children in Cocke County and helps solve those problems. The director said she could pay a power bill or help with gas money to simply get to school.

The biggest need she said is kids without food at home.

“I was really worried back when we came from break. I was getting low on cash. I was about in panic mode. I thought we’re going to have to do can food drive,” said Diana samples, director of The Family Resource Center.

This is the second year Ole Smoky made this donation for a two-year total of $100,000.

Ole Smoky employs about 400 people at their Cocke County facility in Newport.

“Ole Smoky has decided to reinvest in the community which it represents. We have such a great workforce in Sevier and Cocke Counties. A vast majority of them come from over here in Cocke County,” said Michael McCarter with Ole Smoky Moonshine.

Ole Smoky donated $50,000 to The Family Resource Center in Cocke County.
Ole Smoky donated $50,000 to The Family Resource Center in Cocke County.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

(Source: VideoBlocks)
Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say
Priscila Mota and Santos Lang.
Couple charged with attempted murder of infant daughter
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Ahead of arctic temps, KARM is urging the community to help them assist those in need
KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches...
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast