One airlifted after shooting in Strawberry Plains, suspect at large
The person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room after a shooting in Strawberry Plains, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds but is stable, according to JCSO Sheriff Jeff Coffey. JCSO deputies are interviewing witnesses, but Coffey said the suspect is still at large.
Coffey said the shooting occurred outside the apartment complex, but there is no motive determined at this time.
JCSO deputies are on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
