One airlifted after shooting in Strawberry Plains, suspect at large

The person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
One victim has been airlifted after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room after a shooting in Strawberry Plains, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds but is stable, according to JCSO Sheriff Jeff Coffey. JCSO deputies are interviewing witnesses, but Coffey said the suspect is still at large.

Coffey said the shooting occurred outside the apartment complex, but there is no motive determined at this time.

JCSO deputies are on the scene investigating.

SHOOTING Deputies and Investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Daybreak Way in Strawberry Plains. One victim...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

This is a developing story.

