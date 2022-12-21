One dead after Knoxville shooting

Knoxville Police Department officers were already nearby when they heard multiple gunshots.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

When officers responded, they found a man suffering from a gunshot. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where KPD officials said he later died.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is underway, according to the release.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

