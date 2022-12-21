‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene

Second fatal shooting takes place yards away from police investigating earlier homicide
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd.

Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.

Police say that at 2:17 p.m., a person in the crowd shot a man who was driving his car northbound on Tully Street.

The shooter then got into a gold crown Victoria, estimated to be a 1999 or early 2000′s model, and drove away.

The victim’s family has identified the victim as 23-year-old Alandus Turner.

Turner’s partner says he had one son and another child on the way.

Alandus Turner, 23
Alandus Turner, 23(Courtesy of family)

Police say that three suspects have been detained in relation to the shooting.

Police also say they are unsure if this shooting was related to the earlier homicide, saying this “occurred out of nowhere.”

Officers spoke to witnesses in the crowd to find out more about the victim, police say.

No shots were fired at officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

Rain to some snow and then bitter cold
Rain to some snow late Thursday, First Alert Weather Days for bitter cold air
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches...
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather.
East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
Mobile Meals
East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day