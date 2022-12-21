‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd.

Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.

Police say that at 2:17 p.m., a person in the crowd shot a man who was driving his car northbound on Tully Street.

The shooter then got into a gold crown Victoria, estimated to be a 1999 or early 2000′s model, and drove away.

The victim’s family has identified the victim as 23-year-old Alandus Turner.

Turner’s partner says he had one son and another child on the way.

Alandus Turner, 23 (Courtesy of family)

Police say that three suspects have been detained in relation to the shooting.

Police also say they are unsure if this shooting was related to the earlier homicide, saying this “occurred out of nowhere.”

Officers spoke to witnesses in the crowd to find out more about the victim, police say.

No shots were fired at officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.