Rain to some snow late Thursday, First Alert Weather Days for bitter cold air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are likely throughout the day on Thursday with more scattered rain to some snow overnight into Friday. This cold front brings bitter cold air by Friday morning which is when our First Alert Weather Day begins.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with spotty light rain showers. The low will only drop to around 39 degrees.

Spotty rain showers linger throughout the day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. We’re also still on the milder side ahead of that cold front, with a high of 49 degrees. The main line of rain moves in late Thursday, at an 80% coverage. Overnight, the freezing line creates a scattered change to light to moderate snowfall in our area but that quickly tapers off to spotty snowfall by the morning. That flash freeze can even overtake warm surfaces, so patchy ice is possible Friday morning, kicking off our First Alert time frame.

LOOKING AHEAD

The widespread impact is the Arctic air Friday and Saturday, which is why these are our First Alert Weather Days. Gusts increase 30+ mph at times Friday and 20+ mph at times Saturday. With highs in the teens Friday and then low 20s Saturday, that can make it feel like single digits to zero at times! The dangerously cold air continues at night, with lows in the single digits, which means it feels well below zero.

The “three P’s” of winter safety are people, pets, and pipes. It’s important to make sure everyone has a safe heat source, and try to protect outdoor pets, plus drip faucets on the exterior walls of your home in hopes they won’t freeze.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, winds back off Saturday afternoon to evening, but we’re still dropping to 12 degrees by Christmas morning! Christmas Day is mostly sunny, with a high of only 28 degrees. Temperatures gradually climb back up next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

