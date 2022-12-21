Sevier Co. High School senior Garrett Hawkins signs with Austin Peay

Hawkins signed a letter of intent on Wednesday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County High School senior Garrett Hawkins said he’ll attend Austin Peay next fall to continue his education.

He was recruited to play Division 1 college football and signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in the Field House at Sevier County High School.

He was offered many full-ride scholarships, and made his final decision.

“I chose Austin Peay because I thought it was the best place for me and my family. I really fit into that program. They have a major that I would be very interested in taking,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said he’s looking at majoring in construction engineering.

Hawkins signed a letter of intent on Wednesday.
Hawkins signed a letter of intent on Wednesday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

(Source: VideoBlocks)
Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say
Priscila Mota and Santos Lang.
Couple charged with attempted murder of infant daughter
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Ahead of arctic temps, KARM is urging the community to help them assist those in need
KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches...
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast