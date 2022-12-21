Sevier Co. High School senior Garrett Hawkins signs with Austin Peay

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County High School senior Garrett Hawkins said he’ll attend Austin Peay next fall to continue his education.

He was recruited to play Division 1 college football and signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in the Field House at Sevier County High School.

He was offered many full-ride scholarships, and made his final decision.

“I chose Austin Peay because I thought it was the best place for me and my family. I really fit into that program. They have a major that I would be very interested in taking,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said he’s looking at majoring in construction engineering.

