Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather.

Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open.

The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast expected this weekend. While The Island plans to stay open, some of the rides won’t be able to operate after the temperature gets so cold.

“You know, most people love the winter wonderland. And I do too, but it makes me nervous a little bit when I see snow in the forecast just because there’s a lot to plan for on The Island, you know, you’ve got slippery surfaces, you got to make sure they’re treated. So people walking around, don’t have any accidents,” said Operations Manager David Wear.

The Island has developed a winter weather plan. With no gates to keep people out and a hotel on property, they have to be winter ready.

“We’ve been here almost 10 years, so we’ve been through a lot of cold days. There’s plenty of things to do even when it’s cold. There’s a lot of like you said, restaurants, hotels, a lot of retail, even the rods that are open or the gondolas on the wheel are enclosed,” said Wear.

The big wheel will run all night so nothing on it freezes. The fountains will continue to run with heat so they don’t freeze. You may notice not as much live music at Ole Smoky Moonshine though the heaters are out to help people warm up.

“I think the live music might be a little somewhat postponed. But we can tell you that our hours of operation we will be out understory locations, even if it’s cold or even if it’s warm,” said Michael McCarter with Ole Smoky Moonshine.

This is a busy weekend ahead with most hotels sold out right through new years.

“I would say the cold is always good because there’s always a chance of snow and the folks that we have come in this time of years are typically coming from the south a lot and they don’t see snow very much and they want to get up here. In the mountains and experience that Smoky mountain winter,” said Wear.

Dollywood has information on their website about their operating schedule. Many of their rides too will have to close after a certain temperature.

