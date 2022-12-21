Smyrna welcomes Blue Angels for 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An F-18 Super Hornet flew over Middle Tennessee on Monday as it made its way to the airport in Smyrna, where it will prepare for next year’s big air show as part of the Blue Angels.

Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the fighter jet through Tennessee skies before landing at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport on Monday morning. The Blue Angels will headline the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show on June 10-11, which is held at the Smyrna airport.

The 2023 Blue Angels team will include its first ever female fighter pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country.

