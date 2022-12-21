Smyrna welcomes Blue Angels for 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show

Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught landed the F-18 Super Hornet at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An F-18 Super Hornet flew over Middle Tennessee on Monday as it made its way to the airport in Smyrna, where it will prepare for next year’s big air show as part of the Blue Angels.

Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the fighter jet through Tennessee skies before landing at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport on Monday morning. The Blue Angels will headline the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show on June 10-11, which is held at the Smyrna airport.

The 2023 Blue Angels team will include its first ever female fighter pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee.

To purchase tickets for next year’s Great Tennessee Air Shot presented by Nissan, click here.

The famous decal of the Blue Angels.
The famous decal of the Blue Angels.(WSMV)

