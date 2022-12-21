TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Cumberland County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning.

Officials are looking for Sammie Ray Barnwell out of Cumberland County.

Barnwell is 5′5, 155 lbs. with a bald head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing the “Seabees” hat in the picture above.

The TBI says Barnwell may be driving a four-door, dark gray, Nissan Frontier with Tennessee tags 190BDLB.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you see him or know anything at all, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office 931-484-6176 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Sammie Ray Barnwell, missing from Cumberland County.



The 85-year-old is 5'5", 155 lbs. with a bald head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing the 'Seabees' hat in this picture, button-up shirt, and jeans.



Spot him? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/lzDJuRw3LU — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.