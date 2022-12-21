TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Cumberland County man

Officials are looking for Sammie Ray Barnwell
By William Dowling
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning.

Officials are looking for Sammie Ray Barnwell out of Cumberland County.

Barnwell is 5′5, 155 lbs. with a bald head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing the “Seabees” hat in the picture above.

The TBI says Barnwell may be driving a four-door, dark gray, Nissan Frontier with Tennessee tags 190BDLB.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you see him or know anything at all, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office 931-484-6176 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

