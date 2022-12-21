Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

When officers responded, they found a teen boy suffering from a gunshot. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where KPD officials said he later died.

“The investigation, which is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, has revealed that the victim was walking through the apartment complex when he was shot multiple times in an apparent targeted shooting,” KPD officials said. “It is believed that at least two unidentified suspects were involved and that the suspects ran from the scene following the shooting.”

There is no suspect information and the investigation is underway, according to the release.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

An update on this shooting.



The victim was identified as a 16-year-old male from Knoxville.



If you have info that could assist with the investigation, please contact @tn_crime.



More info here: https://t.co/jMR0lrWtXE https://t.co/o9iBQlUp6F — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.