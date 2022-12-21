Titans sign QB Josh Dobbs

WSMV Josh Dobbs
WSMV Josh Dobbs
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anticipating an injured Ryan Tannehill will not be under center this week, the Tennessee Titans have signed a quarterback with a name very familiar to the state.

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is coming off the Lions practice squad to join the Titans in what likely be a backup role to Malik Willis this week against the Texans. Tannehill has been battling an ankle injury for several weeks and seemed to reaggravate it during last week’s game in Los Angeles.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers out of Tennessee and spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before getting traded to Jacksonville. He was with the Detroit Lions, on their practice squad, before signing with the Titans on Wednesday.

The Titans play at home on Saturday against the Texans. Game time is 12 p.m. (CT)

