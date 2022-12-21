Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children died from the flu this season in Tennessee, Department of Health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

One child was from the Middle Grand Division and the other child was from the East Grand Division.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot, and we urge anyone who has not received a flu shot to do so now,” Associate Director of Communication and Media Relations Bill Christian said.

Christian also warned people to help prevent the spread of germs by staying home when sick, coughing into a sleeve or shoulder and practicing good hygiene.

The latest report details other flu deaths, the most prominent strain and more.

