Vols officially sign new recruiting class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The early signing period officially began Wednesday. The Tennessee Football program is welcoming a batch of new recruits.

Our partners at VolQuest and On3 Sports have the Vols ranked #11 right now in the 2023 rankings.

It’s important to note, many of these recruits are already on campus and practicing with the team ahead of the Orange Bowl game against Clemson.

You can follow along as the program updates the signed roster here.

Below are the recruits that have officially signed with the Vols as of early Wednesday.

BIG time playmaker! Ready for you to be on Rocky Top @chandavian23#RockyTop23 🍊 pic.twitter.com/G6etACY43V — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.