What to do in order to get your car winter ready

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before the freezing temperatures arrive, auto repair shops are reminding drivers to check some things on and in their cars to make sure it doesn’t freeze up.

Some things aren’t new information and can easily be checked like wiper blades or tires but probably most important on the car checklist, is to check on the condition of things under the hood; all the fluid levels some of which drivers may want to get checked out at an auto shop.

“Air pressure in your tires, your wiper blades,” said William Vaughn with MIDAS running off a checklist for drivers o pay attention to before the cold snap.

After checking the big items, check the smaller ones.

“This will be your coolant reservoir,” said Vaughn pointing to the car part under the hood.

That coolant or anti-freeze is something folks at MIDAS said people tend not to check before the temperature is freezing.

“Usually that coolant. that’s usually the first thing everybody forgets about. if it hasn’t been flushed in a few years, it may not be at the level it needs to be,’ said Vaughn. “Most people can look, there’s always a minimum and maximum line. most jogs are clear you can kind of see the condition of it if it’s a really dark color that means it’s time to change it.”

The anti-freeze keeps your car heater going and keeps the engine cool

“If the antifreeze were to freeze and it busts a block you’re talking new engine. $3 to $5000. You may be able to thaw it out but there’s usually some intake, gasket damage,” Vaughn said.

Other car parts to check, include your batteries and windshield washer fluid.

“They do make a special washer fluid that does have deicer in it. That’s a good idea to have this time of the year. Again, the wiper blades are the condition of the wiper blades. Even if you defrost your window and you can’t wipe the water up fast enough it’s going to freeze right back on you,” said Vaughn.

One last thing before drivers hit the road, when they turn that ignition, experts say let the car run for a little while.

“Just let it warm up. Cold taking off is bad on transmissions. It’s bad on engines. You’d like to have it up, especially in that kind of temperature, you’re going to want it at running temperature before you go to your destination,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said if someone is checking coolant or antifreeze level, do not open the cap when it’s hot.

Experts also add it’s also helpful to have some important items in the car if you are driving in the freezing temps; a blanket, flashlight, and a flare, just in case you’re off the road it can alert people to you.

