WATCH: Zoo Miami bear picks Orange Bowl winner

MIAMI, Fl. (WVLT) - The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo.

The zoo hosts a tradition allowing one of their bears to pick the upcoming winner of the Orange Bowl, and this year their bear landed on a Vols victory.

Tennessee goes for its first 11-win season since 2001 when it clashes with Clemson on Dec. 30 at 8:00 p.m.

