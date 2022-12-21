WATCH: Zoo Miami bear picks Orange Bowl winner

Tennessee goes for its first 11-win season since 2001 when it clashes with Clemson on Dec. 30 at 8:00 p.m.
The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Dec. 21, 2022
MIAMI, Fl. (WVLT) - The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo.

The zoo hosts a tradition allowing one of their bears to pick the upcoming winner of the Orange Bowl, and this year their bear landed on a Vols victory.

Tennessee goes for its first 11-win season since 2001 when it clashes with Clemson on Dec. 30 at 8:00 p.m.

