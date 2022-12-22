Crews responding to brush fire in White Pine

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department said they responded to a brush fire in the Hollyhock Hills Way area.

They asked drivers to avoid the area so crews could work and that some roads may be shut down in the area.

“Never run over a fire hose in a roadway,” officials with the fire department said. “Doing so may damage the hose and endanger lives that are depending on the water coming from it.”

They did not release any information on the size of the fire as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

