Crews responding to brush fire in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department said they responded to a brush fire in the Hollyhock Hills Way area.

They asked drivers to avoid the area so crews could work and that some roads may be shut down in the area.

“Never run over a fire hose in a roadway,” officials with the fire department said. “Doing so may damage the hose and endanger lives that are depending on the water coming from it.”

They did not release any information on the size of the fire as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Thursday, December 22, 2022

