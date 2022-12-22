DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq

Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce runs to coordinate dispersion after dismounting a helicopter during a...
Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce runs to coordinate dispersion after dismounting a helicopter during a helicopter-borne insertion rehearsal at the Hokkaido-Dai Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan Feb. 27. The rehearsal was in preparation for the helicopter-borne insertion training that will be conducted during the field training exercise portion of exercise Forest Light 13-3. Lecce is a scout sniper with Company I (Reinforced), 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, which is assigned to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, under the unit deployment program.(Marines)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, died on Dec. 19 in a non-combat related incident in Iraq, DOD officials said. He was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The operation is a combined joint task force.

“Operation Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables Partner Forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework,” according to the operation’s website.

As of 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 109 people died from Operation Inherent Resolve, including two civilian casualties.

The DOD released a statement following Lecce’s death.

The incident is under investigation.

