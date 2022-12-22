DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, died on Dec. 19 in a non-combat related incident in Iraq, DOD officials said. He was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The operation is a combined joint task force.

“Operation Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables Partner Forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework,” according to the operation’s website.

As of 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 109 people died from Operation Inherent Resolve, including two civilian casualties.

The DOD released a statement following Lecce’s death.

Marine Forces Special Operations Command offers our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, as our Marine Raider family mourns his loss. Staff Sgt. Lecce, 32, from Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, 2022, as a result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Our highest priority remains our people, as we focus on providing the necessary services and resources to support his family and friends during this difficult time.

The incident is under investigation.

