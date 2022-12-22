DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, died on Dec. 19 in a non-combat related incident in Iraq, DOD officials said. He was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The operation is a combined joint task force.
“Operation Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables Partner Forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework,” according to the operation’s website.
As of 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 109 people died from Operation Inherent Resolve, including two civilian casualties.
The DOD released a statement following Lecce’s death.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.