Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.
Christmas festival opens on Saturday.
Christmas festival opens on Saturday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause damage.

Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Dollywood officials said.

Stay up to date by downloading the WVLT First Alert Weather app or online here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Days start with ice possible, then an ongoing dangerous wind chill into...
Spotty rain today ahead of polar air plunging into East Tennessee starting tonight
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County...
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
Reindeer Retreat in Maryville is getting into the holiday spirit.
Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa