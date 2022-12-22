East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day

About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With frigid temperatures on the way, Mobile Meals is preparing to deliver meals and do wellness checks for homebound seniors on Christmas Day.

“What we do is providing more than just a meal. Our volunteers are also checking in with them, making sure they’re okay and providing that social support that a lot of our seniors lack, especially those inside their homes,” said Community Engagement Manager for Mobile Meals, Sara Keel.

On Christmas Day, 100 to 150 volunteers will deliver 700 meals to homebound seniors.

The organization has enough volunteers for Christmas, but they need help for other weekdays. “Mobile Meals is a great thing. One day, I may need a mobile meal delivered to me, so I’m just paying it forward ahead of time,” said volunteer Katie Helms.

To find out how you can volunteer, click here.

