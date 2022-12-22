First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now is your last best chance to do last-minute Christmas shopping or decorating. Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets.

And yes, there will be some snow by the time you wake up Friday morning. Much of the area will be below freezing continuously for almost four days running.

WHAT TO EXPECT

I can’t stress this enough. If you are at all concerned about driving for Christmas or wanting to treat the house for the incoming cold, or do Christmas shopping, get it done before midnight Thursday into Friday.

Late evening is when we start to see the rain moving in. The arctic front is very quickly hitting behind that initial rain. Rain will turn to snow for many around midnight and will last for a couple of hours only. Still, it will get cold enough and fast enough for some snow to stick.

Generally speaking, the snow is not the travel hindrance.

Just before dawn, Friday, we get a flash freeze. That means temperatures will go from ‘mild enough’ to bitterly cold in a matter of hours, or even minutes. Be very careful on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways. That is where our biggest concern for a glaze advice is.

Let’s talk briefly about the snow: In the Tennessee River Valley, including Knoxville, we expect up to 1 inch of snow. That being said, most will get less than that. Some may only get a very quick dusting.

On the Cumberland Plateau and in parts of southeastern Kentucky, we generally expect 1.5″ to 2.5″ of snow. Some will be a little less, some could be slightly more. The same could be said for the foothills closest to the Smoky Mountains. Think Tellico Plains and Hartford and Gatlinburg for this. And of course, as always, the tops of the Smoky Mountains will have the most snow. The peaks above 5,000 feet should be well about 3 inches of snow.

All the precip is out of here before dawn Friday. But the cold air is only getting started. This is the real story. Wind chills will be below zero for much of the day on Friday through Saturday morning. Winds howl 30 to 40 mph and basically everyone is under a Wind Chill Warning. Some power outages are also possible because of the quick temperature drop combined with the high winds.

Friday’s high temperature, at least the afternoon temperature, should be the coldest December weather for Knoxville since 1989. Saturday also does not get above freezing. Road conditions should be a lot better Saturday, though. That’s because road crews will have a lot of time to treat on Christmas Eve. Still, for our region, this is bitterly cold. It won’t make it out of the middle 20s for most Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Merry Christmas! The holiday could go down as a top five coldest Christmas in the Knoxville record books. That said, it’s completely sunny and beautiful day; it’s just cold. High temperatures all across our map will not break freezing. Monday morning is the end of the worst cold. We finally get back above freezing early in the afternoon. Following Monday, it’s an extremely quiet weather pattern. Each day will be a little bit warmer than the last. By New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day, the weather is very mild.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

