How to protect your pets during winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold weather is expected for most of East Tennessee this weekend, and officials at Young-Williams said our pets can get as cold as we do.

Laura Hunter with Young-Williams said the best thing to do is keep animals inside this weekend.

“If we have icy conditions, we want them to be aware of being outside when walked making sure they are safe and have good footing, and if it is freezing temperatures, make sure you have somewhere to house them,” Hunter said.

Officials also recommend pet owners give their animals plenty of food and water, make them wear leashes if walking near water, and, if they usually stay outside, provide shelter for them.

Young-Williams encourages people to get some last-minute presents for the holidays, especially if it relates to keeping them warm. Hunter said people have multiple different ways they can help the animals at the shelter.

“We have our Santa Paws initiatives with our giving tree. You can access our amazon wish list and ring in the new year with some items,” Hunter said.

Their pet calendar for 2023 is also available for people to buy. The money from the calendars will go to help animals at the shelter.

Learn more on how to protect your pets on The Humane Society of the United States’ website.

