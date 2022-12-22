Influx of immigrants potentially coming to Tennessee, experts weigh in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee expressed on Twitter some of the concerns he had regarding the Federal Government wanting Tennessee to be prepared for immigrants to be sent to the state of Tennessee.

On Twitter, Lee wrote, “We’ve been informed by ICE that they plan to release single adult detainees into TN while they await court proceedings. This is irresponsible & a threat to the safety of Tennesseans.”

The federal government recently reached out to city and state officials, as well as non-profits and faith communities, to coordinate an orderly process to assist asylum seekers and others who have been processed and cleared to leave immigration custody in traveling to reunite with family members or seeking refuge.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) held a press conference to discuss Lee’s post and to ask organizations around Tennessee to prepare for the incoming immigrants and asylum seekers. Lisa Sherman Luna, Executive Director of TIRRC, says the Governor is fearmongering.

“Seeking legal asylum is a right in this country as is seeking protection from torture for the folks who have entered this country, the folks that will be coming to Tennessee are people who have already demonstrated a credible fear of persecution if they return to their home country,” said Luna.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), announced that they had not sent any immigrants to the state of Tennessee yet, and have not announced when they plan on doing it.

The federal government just wants the state to get the infrastructure ready for when they do arrive. The immigrants who are already here in the state have been vetted and came on their own.

“For years advocates, elected officials have been asking for this kind of improvement in the system to better support people getting home safely and with dignity,” said Luna.

Lee mentioned how the United States is already struggling with a massive Boarder Crisis. He said, “This crisis is too big to ignore, & the only way to stop it is to secure the border. Placing the burden on states is not a solution, & we should not bear the brunt of the federal government’s failures.”

If ICE does decide to send migrants to Tennessee, the federal government will pay for the transportation and stays.

At this time, Knoxville is not planned to get that many immigrants, mostly Nashville and Chattanooga. State officials expect thousands of individuals being bused here if the move gets approved.

