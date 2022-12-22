Knox County Commission offers program for high schoolers promoting civic engagement

High schoolers in Knox County have a unique opportunity coming up.
The Knox County Commission
The Knox County Commission(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High schoolers in Knox County have a unique opportunity coming up; last month, the County Commission unanimously established an annual program aimed at getting students involved with civic engagement.

Junior Commission, the program, will help students learn the functions of local government while promoting community engagement and public service.

The program is open to any high school junior or senior enrolled at a Knox County school, public, private or otherwise. Of the applicants, each commissioner will choose one student to be named one of 11 Junior Commissioners.

Junior Commissioners will spend most of their time at the City/County Building, but one event will take place in the community.

The group is expected to participate in all the following events, which will include dinner:

Monday, January 23

3:30 – 5:00pm / Junior Commissioner Orientation (Small Assembly Room)

5:00 – 7:00pm / Commission Meeting Attendance (Main Assembly Room)

February

Attend one (1) community event with your Commissioner

Tuesday, February 21

5:00p – 8:00pm / Commission Meeting + Zoning Meeting (Main Assembly Room)

Monday, March 20

3:30 – 4:30pm / Mock Junior Commission Meeting (Main Assembly Room)

5:00 – 7:00pm / Commission Work Session (Main Assembly Room)

Monday, March 27

5:00 – 6:00pm / Program Graduation w/Recognition at Commission Meeting (Main Assembly Room)

Interested in applying? The deadline is Dec. 23, and students should know if they’ve been picked by the week of Jan. 9. Students can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

Latest News

The farm in Maryville helps spread Christmas cheer all year long.
Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa
A police department initiative helped replace the children's damaged gifts.
Police: Tennessee man charged in setting fire to Christmas tree, gifts
Experts on both sides of the issue discuss the potential for immigrants being bussed into...
Influx of immigrants potentially coming to Tennessee, experts weigh in
Advice to keep your pet warm during the holidays
How to protect your pets during winter weather