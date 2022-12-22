Knox County Commission offers program for high schoolers promoting civic engagement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High schoolers in Knox County have a unique opportunity coming up; last month, the County Commission unanimously established an annual program aimed at getting students involved with civic engagement.

Junior Commission, the program, will help students learn the functions of local government while promoting community engagement and public service.

The program is open to any high school junior or senior enrolled at a Knox County school, public, private or otherwise. Of the applicants, each commissioner will choose one student to be named one of 11 Junior Commissioners.

Junior Commissioners will spend most of their time at the City/County Building, but one event will take place in the community.

The group is expected to participate in all the following events, which will include dinner:

Monday, January 23 3:30 – 5:00pm / Junior Commissioner Orientation (Small Assembly Room) 5:00 – 7:00pm / Commission Meeting Attendance (Main Assembly Room) February Attend one (1) community event with your Commissioner Tuesday, February 21 5:00p – 8:00pm / Commission Meeting + Zoning Meeting (Main Assembly Room) Monday, March 20 3:30 – 4:30pm / Mock Junior Commission Meeting (Main Assembly Room) 5:00 – 7:00pm / Commission Work Session (Main Assembly Room) Monday, March 27 5:00 – 6:00pm / Program Graduation w/Recognition at Commission Meeting (Main Assembly Room)

Interested in applying? The deadline is Dec. 23, and students should know if they’ve been picked by the week of Jan. 9. Students can apply here.

