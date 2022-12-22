Knoxville Catholic High School names new head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Catholic High School announced the hiring of Dean Cokinos as the new head football coach for the Fighting Irish.

Coach Cokinos brings a wealth of football experience from head coach of arena football teams in Washington DC, New Orleans and Atlanta, to international football operations/head coach in Germany, to the collegiate level at UMass, Austin Peay and West Alabama, and most recently special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. His head coaching regular season record is 165-86-1 with an 11-6 post-season record.

His teams qualified for the playoffs 13 times, appeared in the semi-finals 7 times, were 5-time conference champions, and twice league champions. “Knoxville Catholic is a special place and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Fighting Irish football program,” said Cokinos. “There is a solid foundation in place at Catholic, and I’m excited to grow a winning culture and build the Fighting Irish into a top performer in Division II-AAA.” “We’re excited to welcome Coach Cokinos to Catholic High.

He has a solid understanding of the balance between winning and educating young men and developing life skills. He is highly experienced in football operations, and player development and he builds programs that personify class and excellence. We look forward to Coach Cokinos leading the Fighting Irish on and off the field. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach,” said Dickie Sompayrac, President of Knoxville Catholic High School.

Career Highlights & Awards

• Coached Mr. Tennessee Kicker of the Year at Brentwood Academy (2020)

• Coached Two 1st Team All-League LBs at Brentwood Academy (2020) • Coached D2AA All-Region LB at Ensworth (2022)

• AFL Champion & Coach of the Year (2013)

• Arena Cup Champion (IX) & COY (2008)

• AFL Coaches Advisory Board Member (2010-2012) AFL/af2 Rules & Competition Committee (2005-2012) • Alabama Sportsman of the Year Finalist (2013)

• AFL South Conference Champions (2x)

• GFL Conference Champions (3x) German National Team Co-Head Coach (1995)

Head Coaching Record

Regular season: 165–86-1 Postseason: 11–6

