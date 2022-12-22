Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Breaking: Halls Shooting

Police presence at the Rural King in Halls after a shooting. KCSO says that the suspect is at large and is armed. https://bit.ly/3PMya8Y

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News.

The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened at the Rural King on Norris Freeway in Halls.

Additionally, KCSO officials said the suspect is at large and is asking people to avoid the area. KCSO officials later released a description of the suspect, describing him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties. The suspect also reportedly has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey shorts, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wearing a toboggan.

Nearby residents and business owners are being asked to take safety precautions. Those who might see the suspect should call 911 and not approach.

