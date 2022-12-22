Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies


K9 Luke died Thursday, police said.
K9 Luke died Thursday, police said.(LPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away.

K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post.

“K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from 2014-2021 as a narcotics detection K9,” the post said. “K9 Luke was able to enjoy his final days retired at home with the Bates family.”

The department said K9 Luke will be greatly missed. “We send our thoughts and well wishes to the Bates family during this time,” the post said.

