Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.

“Christmas cards with either gift cards or cash something like that in them,” said Barton.

On Davis Chapel Rd. in Campbell Co., Barton said there’s been reports of at least 20 mailboxes being broken into and left open when the homeowner comes outside.

While the sheriff said there hasn’t been anything reported stolen of value, it’s concerned some that have been targeted who are now left with the unknown.

“We were expecting a few things so I’m not sure if they never made it or got took,” said Michael Brown who had his mailbox broken into.

In terms of prevention, Barton asked that you get your mail as soon as it’s delivered to avoid theft. He also recommended not sending cash or gift cards in the mail because of how hard it is to get it back in the right hands once taken.

“It’s got to be a bad person. Nobody good would do that,” said Brown.

According to a Facebook post from the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle of interest in this case, is a newer model dark gray or silver 4 door sedan. The vehicle appears to have a third brake light possibly on a rear spoiler or on the edge of the trunk area, according to the post.

If you see this vehicle or someone suspicious in the area, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

