Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa

There are three backup reindeer living in East Tennessee and are ready to step in if Santa needs help.
If Santa's reindeer get sick or injured, there are three back up reindeer who live in Maryville ready to step in.
By Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Santa gets ready to deliver gifts to millions of children all over the world, his reindeer are also preparing. In Maryville, there is a group of reindeer who are ready to step up in case any of the main reindeer get sick.

“If Santa has an injured reindeer on Christmas Eve and needs a backup reindeer, each of our reindeer has a chip in their ear that goes to an app on Santa’s phone,” said James Enos, owner of Reindeer Retreat. “All he has to do is open his app find the nearest reindeer. We fly in, we take care of the injured reindeer and he takes our reindeer and goes.”

This is the busy season for Noelle, Rocco and Autumn, the three reindeer who live at Reindeer Retreat. They visit towns all over East Tennessee to get people into the holiday spirit. They even get the chance to visit children in the hospital and bring holiday cheer to anyone who may need it.

“We like to educate people who don’t know a lot about reindeer because you don’t see reindeer every day,” said Enos. “You won’t find reindeer out in the wild anywhere in the lower 48 states. They’re only on USDA-licensed and managed farms. In the state of Tennessee, there are three USDA-licensed farms,” said Enos.

