Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News.
According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rural King employee is dead after a shooting in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:40 a.m., officials responded to the Rural King to a possible shooting. Once on the scene, deputies learned that the suspect was attempting to shoplift ammunition and other items when an employee approached them.

Sheriff Spangler said in a press conference that the employee and suspect got into a “scuffle” behind the business when the suspect shot the employee. Officials said the employee, a white male approximately age 23, died in the shooting.

KCSO officials said the suspect remains large and is asking people to avoid the area. According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties. The suspect also reportedly has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey shorts, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wearing a toboggan.

Officials released a picture of the suspect Thursday night.

The suspect has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey...
The suspect has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey shorts, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wearing a toboggan.

In the press conference, Sheriff Spangler said deputies were still canvassing the area.

Nearby residents and business owners are being asked to take safety precautions. Those who might see the suspect should call 911 and not approach.

