Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rural King employee is dead after a shooting in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:40 a.m., officials responded to the Rural King to a possible shooting. Once on the scene, deputies learned that the suspect was attempting to shoplift ammunition and other items when an employee approached them.

Halls Shooting Knox County Sheriff's Office holds a press conference following Rural King shooting. https://bit.ly/3HTelL9 Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Sheriff Spangler said in a press conference that the employee and suspect got into a “scuffle” behind the business when the suspect shot the employee. Officials said the employee, a white male approximately age 23, died in the shooting.

KCSO officials said the suspect remains large and is asking people to avoid the area. According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties. The suspect also reportedly has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey shorts, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wearing a toboggan.

Officials released a picture of the suspect Thursday night.

The suspect has dark hair, around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and wearing dark grey sweatpants or light grey shorts, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wearing a toboggan. (KCSO)

In the press conference, Sheriff Spangler said deputies were still canvassing the area.

Nearby residents and business owners are being asked to take safety precautions. Those who might see the suspect should call 911 and not approach.

Breaking: Halls Shooting Police presence at the Rural King in Halls after a shooting. KCSO says that the suspect is at large and is armed. https://bit.ly/3PMya8Y Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.