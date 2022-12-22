Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls

By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog was killed in a fire Thursday morning near Halls, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Rural Metro responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive around 9:50 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a modular home half engulfed by flames.

According to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, no one was at home during the fire, but the owners arrived shortly after the firefighters.

While no one was injured in the fire, one of the property owners had to be transported to the hospital for a medical issue. A dog died in the fire, according to Bagwell.

“Water supply was a challenge as we had to lay 2000 feet of hose and boost the pressure at the hydrant on Maynardville Pike,” Bagwell said. “Always remember, not only is it against the law to drive over fire hoses, but you can endanger the lives of the firefighters and risk damage to the equipment.”

An investigation into the fire is underway.

