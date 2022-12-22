Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe.

Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

UPDATE: We're pleased to report Lloyd Lacy, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued this morning, has been found safe in Hamilton County.



Thank you for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/F3uTSForNU — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 22, 2022

Police said that Lacy could have been driving a 2012 blue Volkswagen Passat with TN tag 7J63F0, and he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

On Thursday, TBI agents announced he had been found in Hamilton County.

