Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe.
Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
Police said that Lacy could have been driving a 2012 blue Volkswagen Passat with TN tag 7J63F0, and he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
On Thursday, TBI agents announced he had been found in Hamilton County.
