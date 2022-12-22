Spotty rain today ahead of polar air plunging into East Tennessee starting Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more mild day, before that cold front moves in with rain quickly changing to some snow. The First Alert Weather Day starts with ice possible Friday morning, and continues due to winds that can bring down some trees but also make us all feel like it’s below zero at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers. The low will only drop to around 39 degrees.

Rain showers stay spotty, and the sky stays mostly cloudy Thursday. We’re also still on the milder side ahead of that cold front, with a high of 49 degrees.

Snowfall potential by early Friday morning. (WVLT)

The main line of rain moves in late Thursday, at an 80% coverage in rain, but breaking up as it changes over to snow. The freezing line creates a scattered change to light to moderate snowfall in our area, but that quickly tapers off to spotty snowfall by the morning. That flash freeze can even overtake warm surfaces, so patchy ice is possible Friday morning, kicking off our First Alert time frame. We’ll drop to 9 degrees Friday morning, which is more than 20 degrees below average!

LOOKING AHEAD

First Alert: Dangerously cold wind chills and gusts that can cause damage. (WVLT)

The widespread impact is dangerously cold wind chills Friday and Saturday, which is why these are our First Alert Weather Days. Gusts increase 30+ mph at times Friday and 20+ mph at times Saturday. With highs in the teens Friday and then low 20s Saturday, that can make it feel like single digits to zero at times! The dangerously cold air continues at night, with lows in the single digits, which means it feels well below zero. Those winds can also break off limbs and bring down some trees, so power outages in this cold are a concern as well.

The “three P’s” of winter safety are people, pets, and pipes. It’s important to make sure everyone has a safe heat source, and try to protect outdoor pets, plus drip faucets on exterior walls of your home in hopes they won’t freeze.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, winds back off Saturday afternoon to evening, but we’re still dropping to 12 degrees by Christmas morning! Christmas Day is mostly sunny, with a high of only 28 degrees. Temperatures gradually climb back up next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

