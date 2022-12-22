Tennessee’s Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, will still play in Orange Bowl

Senior Defensive Lineman Byron Young began his football journey on Rocky Top in 2021 and made a name for himself over the last two seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee’s Byron Young declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday but will still be on the field battling it out against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, according to his announcement.

“What a ride it has been,” Senior Defensive Lineman Young said. “Thank you, Vol Nation, for welcoming me with open arms to Rocky Top. From when I first stepped on to campus, I made sure to give my all for Tennessee every single day.”

Young said in his announcement that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he said that his job wasn’t finished and he would be taking the field with the team in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The lineman thanked Coach Garner and Coach Heupel for their mentorship in the announcemnet, saying their coaching made him “the player and the man I am today.”

Young began his football journey on Rocky Top in 2021 and made a name for himself over the last two seasons.

Among his accolades in the 2022 season, he was named to the All-SEC First Team, All-SEC Second Team and Defensive Lineman of the Week twice.

“I can’t wait to see Vol Nation in Miami,” the announcement concluded.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials say
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce runs to coordinate dispersion after dismounting a helicopter during a...
DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq
Crews with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews responding to brush fire in White Pine
From black ice to frigid temps, not the best time to be on the highway.
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
New Knoxville Catholic High School head football coach
Knoxville Catholic High School names new head football coach