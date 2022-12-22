Tennessee’s Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, will still play in Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee’s Byron Young declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday but will still be on the field battling it out against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, according to his announcement.

“What a ride it has been,” Senior Defensive Lineman Young said. “Thank you, Vol Nation, for welcoming me with open arms to Rocky Top. From when I first stepped on to campus, I made sure to give my all for Tennessee every single day.”

Young said in his announcement that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he said that his job wasn’t finished and he would be taking the field with the team in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The lineman thanked Coach Garner and Coach Heupel for their mentorship in the announcemnet, saying their coaching made him “the player and the man I am today.”

Young began his football journey on Rocky Top in 2021 and made a name for himself over the last two seasons.

Among his accolades in the 2022 season, he was named to the All-SEC First Team, All-SEC Second Team and Defensive Lineman of the Week twice.

“I can’t wait to see Vol Nation in Miami,” the announcement concluded.

Prayed for times like this 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cTJRn5T38 — B.Y. (@byron_97) December 22, 2022

