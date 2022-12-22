Vols tune-up for SEC play with big win over Austin Peay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In their final game before conference play and the holiday break, No. 8 Tennessee downed Austin Peay, 86-44, on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in front of a season-best crowd of 18,120.

The victory marked a historic one for coach Rick Barnes, who logged his 100th home win at Thompson-Boling Arena. In his eighth season, Tennessee (10-2) polished off an undefeated 2022 calendar year at home, going 12-0 on Rocky Top between last season and the current one.

The Volunteers dominated at both ends of the floor Wednesday, shooting 36-of-64 from the field (56.3%) and 8-of-18 from 3-point range (44.4 %). This was Tennessee’s highest field-goal percentage of the season and the tying for the best 3-point percentage in a game this year.

Seniors Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua played massive roles in the offensive extravaganza. Nkamhoua led the squad with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Vescovi went a perfect 5-of-5 on 3-pointers and totaled 18 points.

The perfect clip from deep made Vescovi the 10th player in program history with a perfect single-game 3-point percentage on at least five tries.

Tennessee, which has now won 23 straight home games, kicks off SEC play by taking to the road to face Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and tips off at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT.

