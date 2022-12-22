Vols tune-up for SEC play with big win over Austin Peay

Tennessee turned a 30-point halftime lead into 86-44 win over the Govs.
Tennessee vs. FGCU
Tennessee vs. FGCU(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In their final game before conference play and the holiday break, No. 8 Tennessee downed Austin Peay, 86-44, on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in front of a season-best crowd of 18,120.

The victory marked a historic one for coach Rick Barnes, who logged his 100th home win at Thompson-Boling Arena. In his eighth season, Tennessee (10-2) polished off an undefeated 2022 calendar year at home, going 12-0 on Rocky Top between last season and the current one.

The Volunteers dominated at both ends of the floor Wednesday, shooting 36-of-64 from the field (56.3%) and 8-of-18 from 3-point range (44.4 %). This was Tennessee’s highest field-goal percentage of the season and the tying for the best 3-point percentage in a game this year.

Seniors Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua played massive roles in the offensive extravaganza. Nkamhoua led the squad with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Vescovi went a perfect 5-of-5 on 3-pointers and totaled 18 points.

The perfect clip from deep made Vescovi the 10th player in program history with a perfect single-game 3-point percentage on at least five tries.

Tennessee, which has now won 23 straight home games, kicks off SEC play by taking to the road to face Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and tips off at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

Latest News

Rain to some snow and then bitter cold
Rain to some snow late Thursday, First Alert Weather Days for bitter cold air
Ben tracks sub-zero wind chills Friday and Saturday
Ben tracks sub-zero wind chills Friday and Saturday
Alandus Turner, 23
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
Check out these local spots to see some Christmas lights this weekend!
Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day