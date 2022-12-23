3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

Fire truck lights.
Fire truck lights.(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.

Additionally, a third person was rescued by crews while the fire was being put out. All three were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, the release said.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The KFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

