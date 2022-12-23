Biter cold night ahead, winds slowly ease Saturday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our cold artic air continues to push in tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits and even a few locations near zero by Saturday morning. Christmas remains cold with temperatures well below average, but signs of warmer weather aren’t too far away as we arrive closer to the New Year.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to bundle up if you have plans on being outside at all over the next several days and especially tonight and into the day on Saturday. Winds remain elevated overnight and will drive wind chills below zero at times with many locations feeling more like ten to twenty degrees below zero. Sunshine will mix with clouds to start Saturday morning as temperatures are in the single digits to near zero.

Partly cloudy skies stick around for Saturday afternoon and that will keep temperatures in check for our highs. Temperatures top out in the lower 20s for Saturday afternoon as winds will slowly relax through the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain cold for Christmas Eve services with many areas sitting in he teens and that’s where we can expect to start Christmas Day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas Day will start out a touch warmer with most locations in the teens with sunshine to help it feel a little nicer for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 20s for the afternoon, but for any plans you may have the weather looks to be nice. Slightly warmer weather moves back in starting Monday and through the middle of next week.

As we ring in the New Year we are expecting temperatures in the middle 50s with a few showers possible. Stay warm and remember the 3 P’s: People, Pets, and Pipes as we see the coldest weather in quiet some time.

Temperatures are cold heading into Christmas (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.