Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”

Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep surprised the team at Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) with the donation dedicated to fighting bed poverty. A study conducted by SHP, showed that 2-3% of children in America are sleep insecure. In East Tennessee, three to five children do not have a bed or place to themselves.

The first SHP chapter in Tennessee, started right here in Knoxville, then they added more in Chattanooga, Nashville, Cookeville and Sullivan County. President of the Knoxville SHP chapter, Bill Thompson, explained how rewarding it is to be the one to give a child a bed for the first time in their lives.

“It takes an awful lot of work to get the process started as far as building the beds at our build day events, but when you make the deliveries, that’s when the reward is,” said Thompson.

Lack of sleep in children can lead to learning delays, being sick more frequently and increase hyperactivity for children as early as 5 years old. Sleep is as important to your physical and mental health as a healthy diet.

Thompson explained how the holidays are the time of year where its even more beneficial to build and provide these beds.

“This time of year is tough for a lot of families especially with the way the economy has been and that sort of thing. We deal a lot with addiction, people coming out of addiction and trying to get the family back together,” said Thompson.

The Knoxville SHP receives a good number of donations and volunteers, but their issue now is they’re completely mobile. Thompson explained how they desperately need a warehouse, so they can build the bed’s even if the weather doesn’t permit it.

“We’re constantly reaching out and finding more volunteers and it’s allowing us to cover more areas so were going to be able to expand into other areas as we go,” Thompson.

So far in December, SHP has donated over 40 beds to children who were mostly sleeping on the floor or couches. They still have requests for 84 beds just in the East Tennessee area. They are limited to only four beds still in stock at the time.

SHP is always taking donations or accepting volunteers. Their next building event will not be until around March because of the harsh winter.

