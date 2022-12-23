CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays.
Guests at the East Tennessee's Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for...
Guests at the East Tennessee's Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for the holidays.(East Tennessee Children's Hospital)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits.

A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff in the NICU,” officials said.

