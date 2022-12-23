CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays.
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits.
A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire.
“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff in the NICU,” officials said.
