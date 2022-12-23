Dangerously cold temperatures plus winds for a couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that make it feel colder. We’ll stay below freezing until Monday midday, but at least the winds will back off before Christmas day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As expected, the higher elevations outlining the Valley had the best snowfall last night into the early Friday morning hours. Knoxville even dropped from the 40s in the midnight hour to the teens by the 4 AM hour and continue to drop to around 9 degrees to start the day.

The cold air is just getting started, which is why it’s the focus of our WVLT First Alert Weather Days. Wind chills are below zero for most of today and into Saturday, until they start decreasing in speed. Gusts can crank up to 40 mph, which can also snap some branches and lead to power outages when folks need safe heat sources the most. Check on your neighbors, friends, and family!

We’re only around 14 degrees this afternoon, and staying mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible in the mountains, but the air dried out as the temperatures dropped.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, cold, and windy. Gusts continue up to 30 mph, with a low of only 6 degrees. So, that’s below zero feels like temperatures to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday warms to around 24 degrees, and the wind speeds decrease, so sadly this is a vast improvement and will wrap up our First Alert Weather Days in the afternoon. Gusts are closer to 30 mph in the morning and decreasing. Clouds also breakup in the afternoon hours.

Christmas Day starts out in the mid teens, and we’ll have a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 28 degrees.

At least next week temperatures gradually climb back to normal! In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we do see spotty snow showers possible Monday night, then afternoon warm from around 40 to the upper 50s just ahead of the New Year!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

