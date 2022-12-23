Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

The accident happened along Stewart Street, according to the Milton Police Department.
The accident happened along Stewart Street, according to the Milton Police Department.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police.

Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street.

In a post on social media, Milton Police said, “Folks, it is very bad outside, please stay home.”

Further information has not been released.

